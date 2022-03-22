Advertisement

Drug investigation leads to arrest

Alonzo Norman, 32, was arrested Monday.
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday.

Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force has had an ongoing drug investigation that led to the arrest at a home on Jeffrey Acres Rd.

Norman’s total bond is $100,000. However, he has already bonded out of jail.

