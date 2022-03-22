East Central Community College hosts Career Expo

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) -

East Central Community College held its annual Career Expo on campus in Decatur Tuesday morning.

Nearly 80 vendors from business, industry, education, finance, armed services and health care organizations were on hand. The expo provides career and educational opportunities not only for current students at East Central, but members from surrounding communities.

”I looked at the Marine Corps actually and he told me that they have a musical thing with bands and stuff,” said Kendall Morgan, a sophomore at ECCC. “I’m in the band and been playing instruments since the fifth grade and he gave me a paper and told me I could play an instrument there. I also went to the National Guard part.”

“A lot of places in here are going to need experience before you can work there,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Kirkland of the U.S. Army. “We offer that experience be it in mechanics or health care, what have you. We’re looking for anybody that’s qualified for military service and on top of that we can offer that additional income on top of that the additional college money.”

“I’ve been at East Central for 18 years now and we’ve got 78 vendors registered,” said Wayne Eason, Career Technical Director at ECCC. “They’re not all here but it’s more than I’ve ever seen myself. We do have vendors here today that have never been before that have never been to our expo before so we’re looking forward to having them on campus as well.”

The Career Expo has been taking place at East Central for over 20 years.

