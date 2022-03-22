Enterprise softball beats Union at home

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Union Lady Yellowjackets at home 4-3 in a big district win.

Enterprise high had an explosive atmosphere as both teams traded original songs. Union got off to an early lead as they were ahead 2-0 and held that lead through the fourth inning.

Shoutout enterprise softball on the big 4-3 district win over Union! @mkerekes714 @sydney_wicker @ShahjiAdam — Enterprise Basketball (@EHSBasketball3) March 22, 2022

The Bulldogs were able to weather the storm and battled back to win 4-3 over the Union Yellowjackets.

