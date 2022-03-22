Enterprise softball beats Union at home
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Union Lady Yellowjackets at home 4-3 in a big district win.
Enterprise high had an explosive atmosphere as both teams traded original songs. Union got off to an early lead as they were ahead 2-0 and held that lead through the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs were able to weather the storm and battled back to win 4-3 over the Union Yellowjackets.
