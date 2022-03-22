Meridian high baseball’s season so far

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High Wildcats finished up their third district game against Brandon, where the Wildcats lost a tough 3-0 battle.

“It was a great pitcher’s duel,” head coach Eddie Easley said. “I felt like we left some opportunities, left some runners on base and we could’ve done a better job just getting clutch hits,” Easley said. “We got [Brandon] again on Friday and we’ll be able to make some adjustments and get some clutch hits and try to get a district victory,” he said.

The Wildcats have had a great season filled with memorable wins including beating the defending champions in West Lauderdale.

“They’re top five in the state and always a good team year in and year out and it meant a lot to our kids, to our community to show up and say he y we can play with yall and we can beat yall,” Easley said.

Wildcat Baseball has vastly improved, but Coach Easley still maintains one goal for the team.

“Every year, the team goal is to get into the playoffs. We play in one of the toughest districts in the state of Mississippi with Petal, Oak Grove, and Brandon. Beating West Lauderdale, Northeast Lauderdale is great, but ultimately we got to get in the playoffs and we got to beat one of those three teams. That’s always a team goal and if we can get in the playoffs, anything can happen,” Easley added.

The season may be going by fast, but the Wildcats are enjoying every second of it. MHS will be back in action on Friday, March 25th against Brandon for a district game rematch.

