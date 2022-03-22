Advertisement

Mississippi State Pro Day recap

By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State held one of their biggest events of the year in the Pro Day.

All 32 teams in the National Football League were represented in the Pro Day as Martin Emerson, Makai Polk, Brandon Ruiz, Tucker Day, and Charles Cross went through multiple drills.

Charles Cross was the talk of the town as the offensive lineman put on an impressive performance at the event. Cross is projected to be a first round draft pick as he racked up countless accolades as a Bulldog.

The future MSU alumnus discussed what team he would be most interested in joining and how he will adapt from college football to the NFL.

“I’d be very excited to play anywhere. It’s going to translate very well as long as I keep working, have the same mindset like I’m going to do great. Personally, I believe I’m the best offensive tackle in the draft,” Cross said.

The NFL Draft is set to be on April 28th and run through April 30th.

