Graveside services for Mr. Edward W. “Ed” Jones will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Brad Sliger officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Edward W. “Ed” Jones, age 68, of Meridian passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was known for being a hard-worker and an animal lover.

Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Beth Richardson Jones; his daughters, Ashley and Jordan; his step-children, Glenn and Stacey; numerous grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions may be shared with your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.