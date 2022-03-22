Advertisement

Mr. Edward W. “Ed” Jones

Edward W. “Ed” Jones
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Edward W. “Ed” Jones will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Brad Sliger officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Edward W. “Ed” Jones, age 68, of Meridian passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.  He was known for being a hard-worker and an animal lover.

Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Beth Richardson Jones; his daughters, Ashley and Jordan; his step-children, Glenn and Stacey; numerous grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions may be shared with your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

Latest News

Mrs. Betty Henson
Mr. Dewayne Cooper
Mr. Jerome Hopson
Robert John “Bob” McNeely
Mr. Robert John “Bob” McNeely