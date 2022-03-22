Graveside services for Mr. Robert John “Bob” McNeely will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Bob McNeely, age 91, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Mr. McNeely was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was the retired chief of Key Tower at Key Field in Meridian. Following his retirement from Key Field, he worked as a security guard at Peavey Electronics and was also a square dance instructor for the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation. Bob enjoyed woodworking, yard work, and staying busy with various projects and his grandchildren.

Mr. McNeely is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Eunice McNeely; his children, Bobby McNeely (Manya), Lanee Campbell (Harrison), Ginger Bateman (Bart), and Michael McNeely (Celeste); his grandchildren, Kelsey McNeely, Kendall McNeely, Thomas Campbell, Graham Campbell, Jennie B. Mauldin (Blake), Paige Bateman, Pierce Bateman, David McNeely, and Sophia McNeely; and his sister, Betty Ireland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, James and Harriet McNeely; eleven siblings; and his great-granddaughter, Rylie Rhook Mauldin.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24th at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorials contributions are shared with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Children’s of Mississippi, in lieu of flowers.

Pall bearers will be Michael McNeely, David McNeely, Bobby McNeely, Harrison Campbell, Thomas Campbell, Graham Campbell, and Blake Mauldin.

