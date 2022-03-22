Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

