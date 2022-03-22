Advertisement

Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries

An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting next month, Pfizer will supply 4 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to UNICEF.

The medicine will go to people in 95 low- and middle-income countries that have about 53% of the world’s population.

Lower income countries will pay a not-for-profit price, and countries with higher incomes will pay according to a tiered pricing arrangement.

The announcement comes days after a statement by the Medicines Patent Pool that 35 companies will begin producing inexpensive, generic versions of Paxlovid to increase access to treatment.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
Alonzo Norman, 32, was arrested Monday.
Drug investigation leads to arrest
Meridian police have an active warrant for Michael D. Dooley for a gas station hold-up Tuesday...
Have you seen this man?
Kemper Storm Damage
Severe weather hits Kemper County

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination...
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
State Department: US consulate sees Griner for first time
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID vaccines for little kids