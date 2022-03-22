Advertisement

Power outages climb as storm rips across Central Mississippi

Utility pole in Springfield
Utility pole in Springfield(KY3)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 14,000 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon as storms rip across Central Mississippi.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting 14,305 customers without power, with Hinds, Holmes, and Madison counties reporting the most outages. The number of outages nearly doubled between 12:30 and 1:34, according to Entergy’s outage map.

Mississippi Power is also beginning to report some outages, with 132 customers without power as of 1:35 p.m.

To report a downed electrical line, contact Entergy at 1-800-368-3749.

