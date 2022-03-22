Advertisement

Tornadoes, destructive wind possible from severe thunderstorms on Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms on Tuesday will increase the risk for tornadoes, destructive straight-line...
Severe thunderstorms on Tuesday will increase the risk for tornadoes, destructive straight-line winds, large hail, and flash flooding.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail, and flooding rainfall are likely on Tuesday.

Timing

Isolated storms are possible as early as 11 AM to 1 PM. Those can be severe. The main line of storms will arrive between 1 PM and 4 PM from the west. The storms will track eastward through our area and exit to the east of Highway 43 between 7 PM and 10 PM.

Impact

Destructive winds in excess of 70 mph will be the primary threat. Wind this strong can cause damage just like the damage caused by tornadoes. Embedded circulations within the line of storms can produce tornadoes, some of which can be strong. The biggest potential for tornadoes is just southwest of our area. Hail larger than quarters can be large enough and abundant enough to cause damage. Rainfall amounts will vary from 2 inches 6 inches. Localized flash flooding is likely.

Stay weather aware on Tuesday. Be ready to move to a tornado safe place quickly with or without warning. If you live in a mobile home or a manufactured home, please plan to move to more substantial shelter. If you know people who often disconnect and they stream TV on Hulu or Netflix or the other many streaming services, please make sure they are paying attention, too.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area
Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

Latest News

Emergency management officials urge people who live in mobile homes to prepare for the coming...
Preparing for storms, having safe shelter
Lauderdale Emergency Management sent out an alert Monday afternoon urging people to not do any...
LEMA: Please stop outdoor burning!
Severe storms are likely on Tuesday
Severe storms are likely for Tuesday
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 21st, 2022