Tornadoes, destructive wind possible from severe thunderstorms on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail, and flooding rainfall are likely on Tuesday.

Timing

Isolated storms are possible as early as 11 AM to 1 PM. Those can be severe. The main line of storms will arrive between 1 PM and 4 PM from the west. The storms will track eastward through our area and exit to the east of Highway 43 between 7 PM and 10 PM.

Impact

Destructive winds in excess of 70 mph will be the primary threat. Wind this strong can cause damage just like the damage caused by tornadoes. Embedded circulations within the line of storms can produce tornadoes, some of which can be strong. The biggest potential for tornadoes is just southwest of our area. Hail larger than quarters can be large enough and abundant enough to cause damage. Rainfall amounts will vary from 2 inches 6 inches. Localized flash flooding is likely.

Stay weather aware on Tuesday. Be ready to move to a tornado safe place quickly with or without warning. If you live in a mobile home or a manufactured home, please plan to move to more substantial shelter. If you know people who often disconnect and they stream TV on Hulu or Netflix or the other many streaming services, please make sure they are paying attention, too.

