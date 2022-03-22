Wildcats lose to Brandon at home to open district play

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian high wildcats lose to the Brandon Bulldogs 3-0 at Q.V. Sykes park to open district play.

The Wildcats went back and forth against Brandon as neither team had scored until the third inning. In the third inning, Brandon hit a deep shot that allowed the Bulldogs to get the first score of the game. The Bulldogs kept their momentum going as they were able to score another run in the third to extend their lead.

Brandon would score another run before the game reached its conclusion and the Wildcats lose their opening district game at home.

