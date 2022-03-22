Advertisement

Wildcats lose to Brandon at home to open district play

The Meridian high wildcats lose to the Brandon Bulldogs 3-0 at Q.V. Sykes park to open district...
The Meridian high wildcats lose to the Brandon Bulldogs 3-0 at Q.V. Sykes park to open district play.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian high wildcats lose to the Brandon Bulldogs 3-0 at Q.V. Sykes park to open district play.

The Wildcats went back and forth against Brandon as neither team had scored until the third inning. In the third inning, Brandon hit a deep shot that allowed the Bulldogs to get the first score of the game. The Bulldogs kept their momentum going as they were able to score another run in the third to extend their lead.

Brandon would score another run before the game reached its conclusion and the Wildcats lose their opening district game at home.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area
Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

Latest News

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat the Union Lady Yellowjackets at home 4-3 in a big district win.
Enterprise softball beats Union at home
Meridian high school held a signing day on Monday for Wildcat baseball manager Tyson Mcintosh,...
Meridian high’s Tyson Mcintosh signs with MCC
Sideline View with Dale McKee
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston