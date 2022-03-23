Alabama woman loses home to possible tornado Tuesday

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An Alabama woman whose home was destroyed after a possible tornado Tuesday said she is going to have to start over.

A mobile home on Cyril Road in Choctaw County was lifted from its foundation and thrown on the road. Luckily she left before the storm hit. Pieces of her life and memories were scattered by the destructive force of the storm.

Her family was out cleaning up debris Wednesday. The homeowner’s relative told News 11 what she experienced when she heard the loud wind.

“I heard this noise. It shook me like a baby, like if you were in your mother’s arms. That’s how my trailer shook me. I got up to put my clothes on, and I got a phone call. They said your auntie’s trailer is in the road. I said, ‘oh my God, she lost everything.’ It is hard. It’s hard,” said Debra Ruffin.

The family said they’re still alive because of their faith in God.

