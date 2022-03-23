Advertisement

Alabama’s top educator discusses bill to aid math scores

Around 900 math coaches would be hired if the Numeracy Act is passed, per the state...
Around 900 math coaches would be hired if the Numeracy Act is passed, per the state superintendent.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When lawmakers return from spring break, many will put their focus on Alabama’s Numeracy Act, which is the latest effort to improve math scores within elementary schools.

“When you have parents that can’t do third grade math with their children because it makes no sense, that’s a problem,” said Becky Gerritson, executive director of Eagle Forum Alabama.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey explains this bill may feel familiar.

“Much of it looks exactly like the Literacy Act but just for mathematics,” Mackey said. “There are some additional pieces in there that we don’t have in the Literacy Act.”

The education leader specifically mentioned school turn around models and a section on working with institutions of higher education.

“We as a department would be looking into the math and science preparation that is going on in our colleges, that’s something we’ve not done before,” Mackey said. “I’m excited about that an opportunity to go in and lift that tablecloth and see exactly what is going on, and are there things that we can improve on?”

He explains it is to ensure the state has more competitive employees in the STEM workforce. The Numeracy Act would also hire additional help.

“There’s no money to hire more teachers in the bill. There is money to hire coaches,” he added.

These math coaches would help train teachers.

“Which is very difficult to do, especially in the primary and elementary grades,” Mackey said. “So, we’re looking at probably hiring around 900 math coaches in the state to be working in all of our K-5 schools.”

If this act is passed, Mackey said coaches would be put in place over the next six years.

The first coaches would start in Fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Butler man dies in 1-car wreck
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Latest News

Mississippi Capitol Building
Senate approves bill banning state agencies, officials from using private money on elections
It'll surely feel like we're in spring through Sunday
Beautiful weather leading into the weekend
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Department of Transportation are launching a...
ALEA, ALDOT launches campaign to promote interstate safety
A slide describing why storm spotters are important.
Storms spotters class held in Meridian
Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration