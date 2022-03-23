Advertisement

AG Steve Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

By WBRC Staff and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testified Thursday in opposition to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Marshall, who was invited to give testimony by the panel’s GOP leaders, spoke about the significance of the United States Supreme Court with regard to public safety, law and order, and the criminal-justice system.

Marshall said Jackson’s supporters cite her as a voice for the vulnerable, but “we should be interested in exploring whether her zeal is equally fervent for another class of our most vulnerable — victims of violent crime,” according to the Associated Press.

You can read Attorney General Marshall’s full statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee here:

Meanwhile legal experts praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in her final day of Senate hearings, with a top lawyers’ group saying its review found she has a “sterling” reputation, “exceptional” competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court.

