Boil Water Notice issued for some Rose Hill customers

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Wednesday after repairing a leak in a main line.

About twenty households were affected. The advisory is for customers from the intersection of County Roads 1848 and 1840, west on County Road 1848, including County Road 18482.

Rose Hill will publish a notice when boiling is no longer necessary.

