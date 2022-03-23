Advertisement

Calm weather today, but river flooding is expected

Nice today, but many area rivers will have minor flooding
Nice today, but many area rivers will have minor flooding(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday’s storm system brought violent weather to much of the South. Locally, we had storm reports that ranged from confirmed tornadoes which caused damage, to straight-line wind damage reports and flooding rain. Rainfall totals ranged from 2-4 inches.

Thankfully, today is a calmer day with lighter winds and rain-free conditions. Since there were reports of damage in our area, the weather will be cooperative for any clean-up efforts. The morning starts cloudy, but you can expect more sunshine as the day goes on. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Although the rain is long gone, the run-off from the rain is swelling area rivers and creeks. Minor flooding is either happening now or is expected for many area rivers. Here’s a link to check the river levels in our area: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN . Remember, NEVER drive over a flooded road.

Thankfully, the rest of the work week brings ideal outdoor weather. You can expect cool mornings near 40 degrees with afternoon highs near 70. This beautiful weather will follow us into the weekend. Next week, it warms up with upper 70s to low 80s expected. It looks like our next storm system could move in by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates, but enjoy this quiet time.

