Choctaw Tribal Schools looking for teachers

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Day Mar. 30.

People interested in applying are invited to the event being held at Choctaw Central High School Library, 150 Recreation Road, from 3:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for a list of current openings.

