Choctaw Tribal Schools looking for teachers

Choctaw Tribal Schools is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Day Mar. 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Choctaw Central High School Library.
Choctaw Tribal Schools is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Day Mar. 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Choctaw Central High School Library.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools is hosting a Teacher Recruitment Day Mar. 30.

People interested in applying are invited to the event being held at Choctaw Central High School Library, 150 Recreation Road, from 3:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for a list of current openings.

