City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2022
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|HENRY D RODRIGUEZ
|2000
|1332 N WOODCREST AVE DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
|DUI
|BRANDON J ELLISON
|1987
|994 FIRESIDE DR PRATTVILLE, AL
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 23, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 8:31 PM on March 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:04 PM on March 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 14th Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.