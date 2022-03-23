City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2022

Robbery

At 8:31 PM on March 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:04 PM on March 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 14th Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.