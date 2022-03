MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the Shell gas station on Hwy 493 about 8:30 p.m. The clerk was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by one person who then left in a white car.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Meridian police or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

