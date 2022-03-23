Advertisement

International Olympic Committee President to attend The World Games 2022

Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter...
Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang South Korea. Behind him is the Unified Korean Team, Photo Date: 2/9/18(MGN/NBC Olympics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said he will attend The World Games 2022 in Birmingham which begins July 7.

The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee and will feature 34 sports and 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries.

Bach plans to attend the Opening Ceremony as well as several of the sports competitions during his stay in Birmingham.

“We’re very honored that the President of the International Olympic Committee will be joining us at The World Games 2022. This is another sign of the significance of the Games and its strong connection to the Olympics,” said Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for The World Games 2022. “The International Olympic Committee is a tremendous supporter of everything we are doing in Birmingham to make this edition of The World Games the best ever.”

José Perurena, the President of the International World Games Association, said, Bach’s presence “will be a major highlight for all participating athletes, officials and the local Organizing Committee.”

The World Games 2022 in Birmingham will be the first edition of the international competition to take place in the United States since the first World Games were held in 1981 in Santa Clara, California.

The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17 in Birmingham.

