Joni Taylor named Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WTOK) - Meridian Native Joni Taylor has been announced as the new head coach for Texas A&M women’s basketball.

Taylor was the head coach of Georgia women’s basketball, where she took the Lady Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament four times and led them to the SEC championship for the first time since 2004. Taylor also was named SEC coach of the year and was a finalist for Naismith coach of the year in the 2020-21 season.

Taylor attended Meridian high school and was the Mississippi Gatorade player of the year in 1997 and won three state titles in track & field.

The Aggies finished the 2021-22 season 25-12 and were 9-9 in conference games.

