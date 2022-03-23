Advertisement

Joni Taylor named Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach

UGA women's basketball coach/Meridian native Joni Taylor
UGA women's basketball coach/Meridian native Joni Taylor(UGA Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WTOK) - Meridian Native Joni Taylor has been announced as the new head coach for Texas A&M women’s basketball.

Taylor was the head coach of Georgia women’s basketball, where she took the Lady Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament four times and led them to the SEC championship for the first time since 2004. Taylor also was named SEC coach of the year and was a finalist for Naismith coach of the year in the 2020-21 season.

Taylor attended Meridian high school and was the Mississippi Gatorade player of the year in 1997 and won three state titles in track & field.

The Aggies finished the 2021-22 season 25-12 and were 9-9 in conference games.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspect Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
Armed robbery suspect in custody
A Choctaw County, Ala., woman whose home was destroyed after Tuesday’s possible tornado said...
Alabama woman loses home to possible tornado Tuesday
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera