Julius Turner competes in Rutgers 2022 Pro Day to prepare for NFL Draft

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WTOK) - Julius Turner is preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Meridian High School football player is ready for his next steps. He competed in the 2022 Pro Day through the University of Rutgers in front of 30 NFL Scouts.

“It’s crazy cause you know it’s just everything you’re working for it all to come down to drills and bench. You know practicing all the stuff you know for the last couple months. It’s been good. I feel like I took full advantage of it and we’ll see what happens.

Turner has 2.5 sacks, 38 tackles and 18 solo tackles during his career at Rutgers.

Turner is currently expected to get drafted in one of the later rounds.

