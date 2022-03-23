Advertisement

Julius Turner competes in Rutgers 2022 Pro Day to prepare for NFL Draft

Julius Turner preps for 2022 NFL Draft.
Julius Turner preps for 2022 NFL Draft.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WTOK) - Julius Turner is preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Meridian High School football player is ready for his next steps. He competed in the 2022 Pro Day through the University of Rutgers in front of 30 NFL Scouts.

“It’s crazy cause you know it’s just everything you’re working for it all to come down to drills and bench. You know practicing all the stuff you know for the last couple months. It’s been good. I feel like I took full advantage of it and we’ll see what happens.

Turner has 2.5 sacks, 38 tackles and 18 solo tackles during his career at Rutgers.

Turner is currently expected to get drafted in one of the later rounds.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspect Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
Armed robbery suspect in custody
A Choctaw County, Ala., woman whose home was destroyed after Tuesday’s possible tornado said...
Alabama woman loses home to possible tornado Tuesday
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera

Latest News

Enterprise tennis clinches back to back district titles.
Enterprise tennis clinches back to back district titles
Griffin Bailey (left), Graham Lewis (middle), and Hallie Stribling (right) signed to continue...
Three Newton County soccer players sign to continue athletic careers
A ribbon cutting for the Mississippi Raiders
Mississippi Raiders ready to go for opening game in Jackson
Isaiah Rhodes threw 4 2/3 solid innings out of the bullpen to help the University of Southern...
USM rallies for 12-8 win at UNO
Neshoba Central, West Jones, Choctaw Central and Leake Academy were all honored for their...
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians celebrate 2022 state championship with parade