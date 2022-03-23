MEMA assessing damage from severe weather

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with multiple counties to assess damage after severe weather, tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flash flooding impacted the state Tuesday. Two injuries have been reported in Holmes and Copiah counties.

Trees and limbs fell in numerous locations, impacting roads and creating power outages. For a look at current outages, click here.

People who had damage to their homes should report it to their counties using MEMA’s self-report tool. This is not an application for financial assistance but information-gathering purposes.

Assessments continued Wednesday. At least 12 counties reported damage to homes and the number could go higher. Those counties are:

• Adams

• Attala

• Clay

• Copiah

• Hinds

• Holmes

• Jefferson

• Kemper

• Madison

• Smith

• Warren

• Yazoo

MEMA is providing tarps and UAS (drone) assistance to requesting counties. For residents who are currently without power, remember to keep freezers and refrigerators closed, only use generators outdoors and away from windows, disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges and have alternate plans to refrigerate medicines or use power-dependent medical devices.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.