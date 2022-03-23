Meridian car theft caught on camera

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in identifying the person who took the car.

Someone got in the car and drove off as the driver went into the store. The theft happened at Exxon 325 on Highway 19 North.

Do you recognize the suspect? Or maybe you saw the crime happen and didn’t know at the time it was a theft? You might have information that could help the police.

Call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

