Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspect Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
Armed robbery suspect in custody
A Choctaw County, Ala., woman whose home was destroyed after Tuesday’s possible tornado said...
Alabama woman loses home to possible tornado Tuesday
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Kemper Storm Damage
Severe weather hits Kemper County

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more weapons in fight for survival
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Damage in Monroe County, MS from March 22, 2022 storms
National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in Northeast Mississippi Tuesday
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years