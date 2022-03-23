Funeral services for Mr. Dudley Gressett will begin at 11:30 AM Friday, March 25, 2022 at Collinsville First Baptist Church with the Reverends Paul Sizemore and Hal Bates officiating. Service music will be provided by Jessica Gressett. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge UMC Cemetery in Collinsville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Gressett, 70, of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Dudley was a carpenter and worked in home construction for over 45 years. He built many homes around Lauderdale County. Dudley was an avid hunter; he loved being with friends, telling tall tales, and hunting at White Rock Hunting Club. He was a faithful member of Collinsville First Baptist Church. He enjoyed being with his family and loved supporting his grandkids and watching them play in ball games and playing travel ball all across the South. Pawpaw was one of his most favorite titles. He was known for the gift of conversation and being able to talk to anyone who would listen.

Dudley is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Kathy Gressett; children Nikki Maxwell (Brandon) and Trent Gressett (Jessica); grandchildren McKinley Maxwell, Landry Maxwell, Harvey Drake Gressett, and Murray Hope Gressett. His siblings JoAnne Matthews (John) and Kline Gressett (Marsha), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Gressett is preceded in death by his parents Victor “Choc” Gressett and Maurine Gressett.

Pallbearers will be Butch Linton, Jason Alexander, Kenneth Gressett, Max Gressett, Richard Temple, and Bill Pace, with Members of the White Rock Hunting Club serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Gressett family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM Friday, March 25, 2022 at Collinsville FBC prior to funeral rites.

