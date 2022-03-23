Graveside services for Mrs. Jeanette Gray Williams will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Center Ridge Cemetery in the Lauderdale Community with the Reverends Chris Reid Vaughan and Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Williams, 84, of Lauderdale, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home.

Born in Lauderdale County she was the daughter of Colon Gray and Jewel Bishop Gray. She was a longtime member of Gateway Community Church in Lauderdale; she was a faithful servant, helping wherever she could, as long as her health permitted. She was a homemaker, known jokester, avid reader, and competitive board game and card player. She also enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved to care for her family; she took great joy in keeping her great grandchildren as they were growing up. She also was known for her quick wit and was known for her opinion in all matters, whether you asked or not. She loved deeply and fiercely but was quick to correct you for not towing the line.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter Irma Williams; grandchildren Nikki Fuller and Shannon Hall (Brad). Great-grandchildren Cameron Fuller, Ainsley Fuller, Isaiah Hall, Elijah Hall, and Avery Hall, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Samuel Ray Williams; her parents, Colon Gray and Jewel Bishop Gray; and her sister, Wayne Nelson White.

The Williams family suggests memorials be made as donations to Gateway Community Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721