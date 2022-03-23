Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away.

Eaves began practicing law in Jackson in 1963. He was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1972. (John Arthur Eaves, Jr.)

John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally.

His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases he was most proud of involved a lawsuit on behalf of the families who lost loved ones in the bombing of U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. For the first time, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a decision against a sovereign state, Iran, for sponsoring the terrorists.

Reeves represented clients all over the United States, Mexico, Italy, Thailand, Venezuela, Ukraine, Colombia, Germany and the Dominican Republic. (John Arthur Eaves, Jr.)

Eaves worked on 30,000 asbestos cases. He spoke before the Italian Parliament on asbestos.

Eaves also served in the Mississippi legislature. He died Friday at the age of 86.

Visitation is planned for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the family chapel located at Rosemeade Gardens.

A second visitation is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. at Pinelake Church in Madison. A graveside service will follow at Parkway Cemetery in Ridgeland.

