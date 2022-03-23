Severe weather hits Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe weather hit much of East Mississippi throughout the day. Two areas in Kemper County saw significant damage. JJ Hagan Road and Chisholm Cemetery Road had heavy damage. Homes and cars were crushed by downed trees and power lines.

There were crews out in both locations working to restore power and to clean up debris.

Some homes avoided major damage but were blocked in by trees that fell across driveways.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said there were no injuries reported that were attributed to the severe weather.

