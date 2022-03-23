Storms end tonight, then sunny, cool weather arrives for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lingering rain and thunderstorms will fade and come to an end by about 3 AM for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Colder air will slide into our area behind that rain. Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so many of us will probably want jackets on the way out the door. Lingering clouds will exit and leave us beneath sunshine for much of Wednesday. We’ll warm into the low-to-mid 60s for highs. That’s more comfortable, but it’s still unseasonably cool.

Sunshine will prevail through early next week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

