Advertisement

Storms end tonight, then sunny, cool weather arrives for Wednesday

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lingering rain and thunderstorms will fade and come to an end by about 3 AM for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Colder air will slide into our area behind that rain. Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so many of us will probably want jackets on the way out the door. Lingering clouds will exit and leave us beneath sunshine for much of Wednesday. We’ll warm into the low-to-mid 60s for highs. That’s more comfortable, but it’s still unseasonably cool.

Sunshine will prevail through early next week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Meridian
Severe Storms Are Likely Today
Dangerous weather is expected today
Home catches fire on Causeyville Rd. Monday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Lauderdale Co.
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
The severe weather threat for the Southeast.
Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes
Kemper Storm Damage
Severe weather hits Kemper County