VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes

This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen from Chalmette.(Source: WVUE viewer)
By WVUE Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) — WVUE viewers captured video of the tornadic storms that struck the New Orleans area Tuesday night, leaving damaged homes and other destruction in their wake.

Below is a rare multi-vortex tornado as seen crossing through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans East. The video is courtesy of Brad Cheramie:

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

And this video of a West Bank tornado near Timberlane/Manhattan was shared by David Goldman:

