Traffic advisory: Intermittent closures planned for I-20 in Lauderdale Co.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is scheduling intermittent closures for Mar. 27 on Interstate 20/59. It will only be for a couple of hours Sunday morning, between 8:00 and 10:00.

Both directions of I-20/59 between the Kewanee Exit (Exit 69) and the Alabama state line in Lauderdale County will be affected.

The rolling closures will allow EMEPA crews to place fiber internet cables across the interstate.

Local enforcement will be directing traffic. Drivers are advised to slow down and be on alert for workers.

