Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Intermittent closures planned for I-20 in Lauderdale Co.

MDOT is scheduling intermittent closures for a portion of I-20 in Lauderdale County Sunday...
MDOT is scheduling intermittent closures for a portion of I-20 in Lauderdale County Sunday morning.(Sportpoint74 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is scheduling intermittent closures for Mar. 27 on Interstate 20/59. It will only be for a couple of hours Sunday morning, between 8:00 and 10:00.

Both directions of I-20/59 between the Kewanee Exit (Exit 69) and the Alabama state line in Lauderdale County will be affected.

The rolling closures will allow EMEPA crews to place fiber internet cables across the interstate.

Local enforcement will be directing traffic. Drivers are advised to slow down and be on alert for workers.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspect Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
Armed robbery suspect in custody
A Choctaw County, Ala., woman whose home was destroyed after Tuesday’s possible tornado said...
Alabama woman loses home to possible tornado Tuesday
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Department of Transportation are launching a...
ALEA, ALDOT launches campaign to promote interstate safety
A slide describing why storm spotters are important.
Storms spotters class held in Meridian
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Man charged with murder after 21-year-old shot to death in Kosciusko
Man charged with murder after 21-year-old shot to death in Kosciusko
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren