Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama

Damage in Moundville area
Damage in Moundville area(Brandon Richards)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed structural damage and trees down across the county during storms Tuesday night on March 22, 2022.

Damage in Moundville area
Damage in Moundville area(Brandon Richards)
Damage in Moundville area
Damage in Moundville area(Brandon Richards)

Trees also fell throughout Tuscaloosa County.

Nick Lolley, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director, said McFarland Blvd at mile marker 58 was flooded and closed.

Trees and power lines were knocked down around Lock 17 Road, HWY 171 near 9 mile marker.

Tuscaloosa County EMA leaders said at least 1,600 people lost power during the storms.

Quarter sized hail fell in the Alberta City area.

Flooding at Twomile Creek on Hunter Creek Road in Northport. SOURCE: @JournoRyan

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office posted this on Facebook: Please avoid the following areas Al Hwy 69 between South Bypass and Co Rd 46, County Rd 52, Valley View Gardens Circle and Hampton Hills Dr in Moundville. Possible tornado has touched down in this area numerous trees and structural damage has occurred. Unknown injuries at this time.

Highway 69S in Moundville
Highway 69S in Moundville(Lisa Tierce)

