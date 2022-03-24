Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Butler man dies in 1-car wreck
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Latest News

Mississippi Capitol Building
UPDATE: Bill to ban private money in elections going to the governor
U.S. Senate candidates Mo Brooks and Katie Britt
Britt, Brooks eye Durant in Senate race
Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
Gov. Reeves adding in another version of a tax cut proposal for lawmakers’ consideration
AG Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nom. SOURCE:...
AG Steve Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.