All-Scholastic Sports team 2022: Jonathan Vaughn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high school’s Jonathan Vaughn is the newest member of the 2022 All-Scholastic Sports team.

Jonathan Vaughn is simply a sight to see as he tackles three sports with football, basketball, and track & field.

“I started off with basketball and I just found it fun and one day I decided to try football, and then somebody told me hey you’re really fast you should run track, so I ran track,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn is a senior at MHS and has built up an impressive resume as he set the record at Meridian high and was crowned state champion in the 200 meter dash.

“One of the thing growing up I’ve always stressed to him is what’s for is for you,” said Daniel Vaughn, Jonathan’s father. “If you work hard at it, it’s gonna pay off and so I think God answered my prayers that he allowed what I was teaching to manifest,” Daniel Vaughn said.

“It just shows that hard work pays off and you know I have to continue to work hard but it just feels good to be rewarded,” Jonathan added.

Even though Jonathan has won countless award for Meridian high, he knows that in the race of life, education will always take the lead.

“You know academics is going to come first, so you want to get that out of the way first and there’s athletics and it’s just how I live,” Vaughn said.

“One day you’ll play your last game, you’ll run your last race, but you got to be a productive member of society and education is going to help do that,” Daniel Vaughn said.

The senior will be heading to Southeastern Louisiana University to continue his athletic career and he leaves a lasting print at Meridian high.

