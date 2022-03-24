Advertisement

Butler man dies in 1-car wreck

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road and hit a utility pole in Choctaw County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Butler man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Choctaw County.

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road and hit a utility pole. Officials said Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. on Choctaw County 32, approximately 15 miles northwest of Butler.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

