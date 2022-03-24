Butler man dies in 1-car wreck

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Butler man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Choctaw County.

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road and hit a utility pole. Officials said Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. on Choctaw County 32, approximately 15 miles northwest of Butler.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

