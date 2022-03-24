Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is hosting U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves on Friday.

Graves will join Sen. Roger Wicker (R) to highlight the recent $32.7 million provided by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration (NTIA) to expand broadband in the state.

The grant will provide funding for last-mile and middle-mile broadband deployment projects across the state, bringing broadband to 12,487 unserved households, 256 businesses, and 26 anchor institutions, including schools and libraries.

“In Mississippi, 23% of households do not have an internet subscription, and nearly 18% of Mississippians live in areas with zero broadband infrastructure,” said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.”

“This announcement is great news for Mississippi,” said Sen. Wicker. I look forward to working with the Department of Commerce and agencies in Mississippi to expand broadband access.”

Later in the day, Sen. Wicker and Deputy Secretary Graves will host a roundtable discussion with leaders from Mississippi’s historically black colleges and universities HBCUs about broadband, technology, and workforce development opportunities available through the Department of Commerce.

