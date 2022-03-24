Advertisement

Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.

Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.
Deputy secretary of commerce to promote broadband in Miss.(U.S. Department of Commerce)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is hosting U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves on Friday.

Graves will join Sen. Roger Wicker (R) to highlight the recent $32.7 million provided by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration (NTIA) to expand broadband in the state.

The grant will provide funding for last-mile and middle-mile broadband deployment projects across the state, bringing broadband to 12,487 unserved households, 256 businesses, and 26 anchor institutions, including schools and libraries.

“In Mississippi, 23% of households do not have an internet subscription, and nearly 18% of Mississippians live in areas with zero broadband infrastructure,” said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.”

“This announcement is great news for Mississippi,” said Sen. Wicker. I look forward to working with the Department of Commerce and agencies in Mississippi to expand broadband access.”

Later in the day, Sen. Wicker and Deputy Secretary Graves will host a roundtable discussion with leaders from Mississippi’s historically black colleges and universities HBCUs about broadband, technology, and workforce development opportunities available through the Department of Commerce.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Butler man dies in 1-car wreck
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera

Latest News

Lauderdale County officials said outdoor burning spread to a home, two sheds and an RV.
Laud. Co. officials: Outdoor burning set home on fire
The annual Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive continues until 7 p.m. Friday at the Knights of...
Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive
Mississippi has concluded if someone can handle a vehicle like the one pictured, he or she...
Military drivers to have easier transition to civilian jobs
Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3% as the number of people employed in the state...
Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3%
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases