EF-3 tornado confirmed in Kemper County

An EF-3 tornado with 145 mph winds hit near Damascus in Kemper County, Mississippi on Tuesday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An EF-3 tornado hit near Damascus in Kemper County on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed the strength and track of the powerful tornado after assessing the damage left behind.

The National Weather Service said maximum winds were as high as 145 mph, making the tornado a strong EF-3 on the Enhance Fujita Scale used to rate tornadoes.

The tornado formed in southwest Kemper County about eight miles north/northwest of Collinsville. It cut a path 9.2 miles long to the northeast that was up to 800 yards wide at times.

The report indicated that the tornado formed in a wooded area just southwest of Zion Hampton Road. It gradually intensified as it tracked across Chisolm Cemetery Road and then Highway 495. One home was shifted off its foundation, and several homes were destroyed. Damage patterns indicate the tornado was at its strongest as it passed along Smith-Galloway Road. There, the tornado destroyed a manufactured home after snapping anchoring straps or pulling some of them out of the ground. The home was then thrown about one hundred yards, roughly the distance of a football field. The tornado lifted just before it reached Old Jackson Road southwest of Moscow.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

