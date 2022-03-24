Matt Corral stands out in 2022 Rebels Pro Day

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - When Matt Corral went down with a right ankle injury during the All State Sugar Bowl, it left him out of the NFL Combine, so Wednesday’s Pro Day was all about proving how valid he is.

Corral along with 15 other Rebels, put their skills to the test in front of 31 NFL personnel.

A few head coaches were even in attendance like Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburg Steelers.

According to NFL draft predictions the Steelers seem to be the most likely fit for the quarterback.

In the 2021 season Corral finished the year with 20 touchdowns and 3,349 yards. Corral finished 15th in the FBS for total offense.

Snoop Conner, Chance Campbell, Ben Brown, Mac Brown, Dontario Drummond, Jerrion Ealy, Lakia Henry, Jaylon JOnes, Deane Lonard, Jahcour Pearson, Mark Robinson, Braylon Sanders, Jake Springer, Tariqious Trisdale, Orlando Umana and Sam Williams also participated in the Pro Day.tw

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.