MEMA: Five tornadoes caused damage in Miss.
Call center is open to assist residents in need of resources
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes in Mississippi on Mar. 22. An EF-3 hit Damascus (Kemper County) and four EF-1 tornadoes caused damage in Clay/Monroe County, Edwards (Hinds County), North-Central Hinds, and West Ridgeland (Madison County). The NWS continues surveying and assessing damage.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to work with affected counties to compile reports of the extent of the damage. As of Thursday morning, fourteen counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Nine counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA.
|These numbers are subject to change through the validation process:
|Adams
Attala
Clay – 39 Homes; 27 Farms/ Businesses
Copiah – 2 Homes; 1 Business
George
Hinds – 43 Homes; 3 Businesses
Holmes – 11 Homes; 5 Businesses
Jefferson – 1 Home
Kemper – 18 Homes
Lauderdale
Madison
Smith – 1 Home
Warren – 15 Homes
Yazoo – 12 Homes
The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.