MEMA: Five tornadoes caused damage in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes in Mississippi on Mar. 22. An EF-3 hit Damascus (Kemper County) and four EF-1 tornadoes caused damage in Clay/Monroe County, Edwards (Hinds County), North-Central Hinds, and West Ridgeland (Madison County). The NWS continues surveying and assessing damage.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to work with affected counties to compile reports of the extent of the damage. As of Thursday morning, fourteen counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Nine counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA.

These numbers are subject to change through the validation process: Adams

Attala

Clay – 39 Homes; 27 Farms/ Businesses

Copiah – 2 Homes; 1 Business

George

Hinds – 43 Homes; 3 Businesses

Holmes – 11 Homes; 5 Businesses

Jefferson – 1 Home

Kemper – 18 Homes

Lauderdale

Madison

Smith – 1 Home

Warren – 15 Homes

Yazoo – 12 Homes

The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362

A MEMA Call Center is open 6 days a week for residents who need resources after damage from tornadoes and storms Mar. 22, 2022. (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)

