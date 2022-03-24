Advertisement

MEMA: Five tornadoes caused damage in Miss.

Call center is open to assist residents in need of resources
An EF-3 tornado with 145 mph winds hit near Damascus in Kemper County, Mississippi on Tuesday.
An EF-3 tornado with 145 mph winds hit near Damascus in Kemper County, Mississippi on Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes in Mississippi on Mar. 22. An EF-3 hit Damascus (Kemper County) and four EF-1 tornadoes caused damage in Clay/Monroe County, Edwards (Hinds County), North-Central Hinds, and West Ridgeland (Madison County). The NWS continues surveying and assessing damage.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to work with affected counties to compile reports of the extent of the damage. As of Thursday morning, fourteen counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Nine counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA.

These numbers are subject to change through the validation process:
Adams
Attala
Clay – 39 Homes; 27 Farms/ Businesses
Copiah – 2 Homes; 1 Business
George
Hinds – 43 Homes; 3 Businesses
Holmes – 11 Homes; 5 Businesses
Jefferson – 1 Home
Kemper – 18 Homes
Lauderdale
Madison
Smith – 1 Home
Warren – 15 Homes
Yazoo – 12 Homes

The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362

A MEMA Call Center is open 6 days a week for residents who need resources after damage from...
A MEMA Call Center is open 6 days a week for residents who need resources after damage from tornadoes and storms Mar. 22, 2022.(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Butler man dies in 1-car wreck
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera

Latest News

It'll surely feel like we're in spring through Sunday
Beautiful weather leading into the weekend
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 25th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 25th, 2022
A slide describing why storm spotters are important.
Storms spotters class held in Meridian
This weekend will be sunny and dry with cool mornings and warm afternoons.
Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren