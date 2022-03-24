Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians celebrate 2022 state championship with parade

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosted a championship parade Wednesday to celebrate their own title win and the success of other schools.

Neshoba Central, Choctaw Central, West Jones and Leake Academy were all honored in the championship parade for their successful seasons.

Neshoba Central and Choctaw Central both brought home the MHSAA State Championship trophies from the Mississippi Coliseum.

