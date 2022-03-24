Mississippi State introduces Chris Jans as men’s basketball head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State got their first look at the new men’s basketball coach Chris Jans in his opening press conference on Wednesday.

Jans opened the press conference by ringing his cowbell and saying, “Hail State.”

Jans mentioned that he has always wanted to coach at a school like Mississippi State and is looking forward to hitting the recruiting trail.

When it comes to the game day environment he has big goals set for the Bulldogs.

Jans said, “We’re going to treat every game like it’s the super bow. That’s how I was raised. My goal win or lose, certainly we want to win every game but we want our fans and our people to be excited about how we are playing. To be excited about our compete level to never leave the Hump kicking the can or mumbling under their breath about lack of effort or lack of us being prepared cause that’s important to me... We’re going to do our best, like I said earlier, to raise banners, win championships and cut down nets.”

Chris Jans was announced as the new head coach of the Bulldogs on Sunday. Jans comes from New Mexico State where he recently took his team to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

