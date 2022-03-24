Simply put, our weather pattern will be pleasant for a little while

Advertisement

Pleasant weather is on deck for a while
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We in a pleasant weather pattern that’s going to stick around well into next week. So, the weather remains cooperative for any damage clean-up from Tuesday’s storms. Also, it’ll just be a great day for outdoor activities. Expect more clouds through the afternoon, but it’ll be rain-free with highs near 70 degrees.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows near 40 degrees. Another nice day is on deck for Friday with highs near 70 degrees. You can expect a similar forecast this weekend, also. However, next week, it starts to warm up. Highs will reach the 80s for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds & sun. By midweek, the next rain maker starts moving in, and it’ll bring us a few PM showers. Rain looks to be more likely Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front crosses.

