Spring storms exit, now pollen levels rise

Storm clouds over wheat field. Danger weather with dark sky over fields
Storm clouds over wheat field. Danger weather with dark sky over fields(Guzowski | wtok)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday’s storms are long gone. The sun is back, and calmer, cooler-than-normal weather will prevail for the rest of this first week of Spring.

Spring is a stormy season, so although the next ten days don’t show strong signs of more severe storms, know that our peak severe weather season is just getting started.

You know what else we get to deal with in Spring? Pollen. Tree pollens are especially high right now. Elm, Juniper, and Oak are the highest, so if you have allergies to the pollens from these trees, you’re feeling it right now. Pollen levels are expected to increase on Thursday and hold steady at high levels through this weekend.

Tonight will be clear and colder. We’ll cool to the mid-40s by midnight. Our low temperature will be near 40 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny. We’ll be warmer but still unseasonably cool. We’ll cool to the mid-60s by noon. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees.

Slow, steady warming will persist beneath sunshine through this weekend. There is no rain in our forecast until the middle to end of next week at the earliest. Mornings will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Afternoons will be comfortably warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

