Advertisement

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

The inventor of the GIF file format Steve Wilhite attends the 17th Annual Webby Awards at...
The inventor of the GIF file format Steve Wilhite attends the 17th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in New York.(Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.

Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation - a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.”

In that interview, he said the ‘90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.

“There’s way more to him than inventing GIF,” Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks,” as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, “he never stopped programming,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Butler man dies in 1-car wreck
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera

Latest News

Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Russia may shift war aims; 300 reported dead in theater
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Lauderdale County officials said outdoor burning spread to a home, two sheds and an RV.
Laud. Co. officials: Outdoor burning set home on fire