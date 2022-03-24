Two tornadoes caused Choctaw County damage

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two tornadoes, both rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, were confirmed to have hit Choctaw County on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Mobile made that confirmation late Wednesday evening following a day of damage surveys in Choctaw County.

The tornadoes were brief. The first tornado touched down near Cyril. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path was just 0.1847 miles long with a width of up to 300 yards.

The damage assessment from the National Weather Service says the tornado lifted and rolled a manufactured home into Cyril Road just west of Alabama State Road 10. A neighboring manufactured home was virtually untouched. Trees and power poles were snapped. The survey team said the path may have been longer either on the south end or the northeast, but they were unable to access those areas since there were no roads into those areas. They also said straight-line wind damage was also found about three miles to the northeast of the tornado damage. It happened along County Road 32 and Gammas Road.

The second tornado formed near Toxey. Maximum winds were around 110 mph. It cut a path 0.1872 miles long that was up to 130 yards wide. That’s as wide as thirteen football fields are long.

The tornado touched down near Pleasant Hill Road. Several homes and other structures were damaged. The storm also produced areas of straight-line wind damage just east of Alabama State Road 17 in Gilbertown - along Clarke Road, Barrytown Road, and Mosley Bridge Road. Once again, the path may have been longer, but the lack of road access preventEd the survey team from further investigation.

No injuries or deaths resulted from either tornado.

