Advertisement

US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine

The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (CNN, RUSLAN KHAFIZOV, YOUTUBE, DELAEM MIASS, US CBP)
By Matthew Lee
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement later Thursday.

The White House has been saying for weeks that the U.S. would accept refugees from Ukraine, but officials had expected most would want to remain in Europe to stay close to their homeland or to family members around Eastern Europe.

Refugee agencies had urged the Biden administration to do more, saying the U.S. could expedite the entry of Ukrainians who had already been in the process of applying to enter the United States through the country’s refugee program or expanding the total number of Ukrainians who could come into the country under the cap that the administration sets in consultation with Congress.

Previously, the Biden administration set the refugee cap for budget year 2022 at 125,000 after it had been cut to a record low of 15,000 under former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick R. Wilson, 22, died when the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving left the road...
Butler man dies in 1-car wreck
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
The theft of a car Monday in Meridian was caught on camera. Police need your help in...
Meridian car theft caught on camera

Latest News

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Teen dies after fall off amusement park ride in Florida
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Russia may shift war aims; 300 reported dead in theater
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto