USM rallies for 12-8 win at UNO

NEW ORLEANSD, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi hit three home runs and pitcher Isaiah Rhodes threw 4 2/3 innings of quality relief as the Golden Eagles rallied W

The Golden Eagles (14-7) won for the third consecutive meeting with the Privateers (12-7) and also captured their 11th consecutive game at Maestri Field.

Rhodes entered the game with a 6-6 score and threw four scoreless innings that allowed the Golden Eagles to take the lead for good in the sixth inning.

The Privateers initially jumped out front with a solo home run to right field from Pearce Howard, who belted his third of the year.

USM’s responded quickly. picking up a pair of runs in the second inning on Carson Paetow’s fourth home run of the season.

UNO retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning with four runs on three hits, two walks and a two-run Golden Eagle error.

The Privateers added another run to go up 6-3 via a wild pitch in the fourth inning, before the visitors began their comeback.

Dustin Dickerson and Reece Ewing reached base via a walk and hit batsman, respectively, in the fifth inning before Christopher Sargent blasted a ball off the second wall in straight-away center field to tie the game, 6-6.

After Rhodes (1-1) retired the side in order in the fifth, he allowed a runner in each of the next three innings – two by singles, the third, by hit batsman – but that was the only damage the relief pitcher allowed as he fanned a career-high eight hitters and walked just one to get the victory.

With Rhodes holding UNO’s offense in check, the Golden Eagles seized control of the game by outscoring the Privateers 6-0 over the next three innings.

Dickerson’s double in the sixth inning broke the tie and gave the Golden Eagles a lead for good.

USM followed with four runs in the seventh inning.

Back-to-back doubles by Sargent and Slade Wilks scored the first run and a Danny Lynch single drove home the second.

Three batters later, Rodrigo Montenegro singled to drive in Lynch, and Gabe Montenegro drove in the final run of the inning with a fielder’s choice grounder.

Wilks, who finished with three hits, three runs batted in and four runs scored, made the score 12-6 in the top of the eighth inning with his first home run of the year.

UNO got to Rhodes in the ninth inning for two runs before Landon Harper came on to register the game’s final out on one pitch.

Privateer reliever Dylan Cunningham (0-1) suffered the loss by allowing a run on a hit and a walk in an inning of work.

The Golden Eagles return to action when they travel to Bowling Green, Ky., for a three-game C-USA series at Western Kentucky University.

The first game is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

