Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons.

Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.

A low pressure circulation passing north of us tonight and Friday will funnel some unseasonably cool air from Canada down to the Deep South. Some moisture wrapping around the low pressure circulation will mean some clouds tonight and perhaps a brief light shower for some of us. Odds are most of us will stay dry.

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool to the upper 40s by midnight, then we’ll become clear after midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 39 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny. After a chilly start in the upper 30s, we’ll warm to the lower 60s by noon. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with rain and thunder next Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Right now, this does not appear to be a big severe weather threat, but our peak severe weather season is underway. We’ll be closely watching this system for any changes.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.